Dua Lipa recalls her beautiful memory of performing alongside Shakira in Madrid

Pop sensation Dua Lipa recently experienced a career highlight, sharing the stage with global icon Shakira during an electrifying set in Madrid. On Sunday, Dua took to Instagram to post an array of pictures and videos capturing both the high-energy live performance and candid moments backstage.

Dua Lipa performs with Shakira and celebrates birthday

Expressing her profound gratitude, the singer penned a heartfelt caption thanking Shakira for the rare invitation. “A night in Madrid with @shakira Thank you for inviting me to go on stage with you to sing Anthology!! I felt that you, me and the audience were one. So grateful to take home such a beautiful memory,” she wrote. Followers were quick to flood the comments section with praise. One fan eagerly commented about manifesting a collaboration on her fourth album, while another declared the surprise duet the best thing about the weekend. A third fan expressed their hope for another Madrid concert in 2027.