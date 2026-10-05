Dua Lipa recalls her beautiful memory of performing alongside Shakira in Madrid

Pop sensation Dua Lipa recently experienced a career highlight, sharing the stage with global icon Shakira during an electrifying set in Madrid. On Sunday, Dua took to Instagram to post an array of pictures and videos capturing both the high-energy live performance and candid moments backstage.
Expressing her profound gratitude, the singer penned a heartfelt caption thanking Shakira for the rare invitation. “A night in Madrid with @shakira Thank you for inviting me to go on stage with you to sing Anthology!! I felt that you, me and the audience were one. So grateful to take home such a beautiful memory,” she wrote. Followers were quick to flood the comments section with praise. One fan eagerly commented about manifesting a collaboration on her fourth album, while another declared the surprise duet the best thing about the weekend. A third fan expressed their hope for another Madrid concert in 2027.
Beyond her thriving musical endeavours, Dua has been enjoying a string of personal celebrations. She recently marked a milestone birthday, sharing a carousel of festive pictures and videos with her followers. The posts featured the singer indulging in delectable food and enjoying various activities alongside her husband, British actor Callum Turner. A standout image from the birthday dump showed the couple sharing a sweet display of public affection.
The romance between Dua and Callum has captivated fans since they first sparked dating rumours in early 2024. After making their relationship public and confirming their engagement in June 2025, the pair wed in the spring. Surrounded by close friends and family, they exchanged vows during an intimate civil ceremony at London’s Old Marylebone Town Hall on May 31, 2026. The newlyweds subsequently extended their marital celebrations with a lavish gathering in Sicily, cementing a beautiful new chapter both on and off the stage.