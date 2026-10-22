Killabeatmaker brings Colombian beats to Chennai's dance floor

Colombia is coming to Chennai, and it has a beat you can feel in your bones. At the helm is Hilder Brando Osorno, the Colombian producer professionally known as Killabeatmaker, whose music brings the traditions of Colombia’s Caribbean and Pacific coasts into conversation with electronic production. While Killabeatmaker is the artiste behind the name, his live show is a three-person affair, with vocalist and multi-instrumentalist Guadalupe Giraldo bringing her voice and the gaita, a traditional Colombian flute, to the mix, alongside percussionist Julián Ramírez. Ahead of his Chennai performance, we chat with Killabeatmaker about building a global musical community and the beats that keep him moving.