Killabeatmaker brings Colombian beats to Chennai's dance floor
Colombia is coming to Chennai, and it has a beat you can feel in your bones. At the helm is Hilder Brando Osorno, the Colombian producer professionally known as Killabeatmaker, whose music brings the traditions of Colombia’s Caribbean and Pacific coasts into conversation with electronic production. While Killabeatmaker is the artiste behind the name, his live show is a three-person affair, with vocalist and multi-instrumentalist Guadalupe Giraldo bringing her voice and the gaita, a traditional Colombian flute, to the mix, alongside percussionist Julián Ramírez. Ahead of his Chennai performance, we chat with Killabeatmaker about building a global musical community and the beats that keep him moving.
Get ready to dance as Colombian electronic music producer Killabeatmaker comes to Chennai
Your music brings Colombian influences and electronic production together. How would you describe the experience of a Killabeatmaker live show?
It is an energetic live show built around electronic sounds, powerful rhythms and vocals that celebrate nature and its power. Colombian musical influences meet electronic music in a way that feels organic, but is made for the dance floor.
What can Chennai expect from your performance?
Powerful rhythms that invite people to the dance floor and encourage them to reconnect with their bodies. Colombian electronic music is full of infectious beats, live vocals and organic percussion. Above all, I want people to share the music, dance together and experience the connection that comes through sound and movement.
Your sound draws on the musical traditions of Colombia’s Caribbean and Pacific coasts. How do they influence your work?
These traditions are fundamental to my sound, just as electronic music is fundamental to my identity as a producer. My music emerges from the convergence of Colombian influences, electronic textures and powerful rhythms. The live show adds another dimension to that dialogue. Guadalupe’s voice and Julián’s percussion bring an organic energy and a character of their own, creating a conversation between electronic production and live musicianship.
You made your India debut at Jodhpur RIFF in 2025, performing with Rajasthani folk musicians. How was the experience?
It was one of the most beautiful experiences I have had. I was entrusted with the role of conductor, bringing together musicians from different backgrounds who did not speak the same language. We were able to communicate through music, beyond words and cultural differences. It filled my soul with happiness and reminded me of music’s power to bring people together, especially during difficult times. Listening, sharing and creating together can become a powerful expression of unity.
Your upcoming EP, Melaza brings together musicians from different countries. What did you want to explore with the record?
Melaza is the sixth EP of my career and the second I have released on the French label Galletas Calientes. It brings together musicians from Bristol and London in the UK, Ghana, and different parts of Colombia, including Chocó, Barranquilla, Bogotá, and Medellín. I wanted to create something musically and culturally diverse, with vinyl DJs in mind. Half the tracks are instrumental and the other half feature vocals, offering different textures and possibilities for mixing.
The singles Vive Con Locura and Damuwa Ta Karé give us a taste of Melaza. Why did you choose these tracks to introduce the EP?
The two tracks reveal different sides of the EP. I try to maintain the sound I create in the studio when performing live, although the live interpretations become more organic and take on a different energy. Damuwa Ta Karé, featuring Zongo Abongo, speaks about hope. Collaborations like this are part of an ongoing process of connecting musical cultures and reaching new audiences. Each one expands the community around the music while allowing me to explore different voices and perspectives.
After Melaza, what’s next?
I am working on another vinyl EP in collaboration with La Guadalupe, along with remixes, which we are aiming to release around the middle of 2027. I want to keep exploring the relationship between electronic production, live performance, vocals and organic percussion, while continuing to connect Colombian music with audiences around the world.
And finally, what are you hoping to try in Chennai?
Last year, I tried several dishes based on curry, and this time I want to explore vegetarian food in Chennai. I enjoy discovering places through their food, so I am looking forward to seeing what the city has to offer.
INR 3,200 onwards. On October 31, 10.30 pm. At The Flying Elephant, Park Hyatt Chennai, Velachery.
Email: anoushkakundu@newindianexpress.com
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