The Madras Guild of Performing Arts connects classical music and rock in From Hymn to Anthem

For Atul, the point is as much about recognition as discovery. “Not just a learning thing, but look at how much we are familiar with, but we never thought to connect them,” he says. “That little spark is what we are trying to do with this concert,” he smiles.

Timmy, who has worked on the vocal arrangements for some of the rock selections, says the scale of the project is part of its appeal. “I don’t think something of this scale has been done in the city before, with so many voices, a rock band and this choice of songs,” he enthuses. Adapting rock songs for a choral ensemble has been an interesting challenge, bringing together his experience with bands and the demands of collective singing.