The Madras Guild of Performing Arts connects classical music and rock in From Hymn to Anthem

Somewhere between the soaring harmonies of a choir and the thunder of a rock anthem, centuries of musical history begin to converge. The connection may seem unlikely at first, yet the melodies, structures and collective force of voices that once filled sacred spaces have travelled into concert halls and stadiums, finding new expressions along the way. Chennai gets to hear these worlds collide this weekend at From Hymn to Anthem: The Choral Roots of Rock, presented by The Madras Guild of Performing Arts (MGPA). Ahead of the concert, we speak to Atul Jacob Isaac, director of music at MGPA, and Timothy Madhukar, popularly known as Timmy, who has worked on the vocal arrangements for some of the songs in the concert.
“It’s a curated journey,” begins Atul. “You’ll hear traces of Gregorian chant, the music of Bach and the evolution of Beethoven, before moving into the music of bands that followed,” he shares. The concert explores the connections between these musical traditions, revealing how classical music helped shape the foundations of rock. “Nobody really thinks of rock music as having its roots in classical music,” he says.
“The concert is divided into three acts, moving chronologically through different eras and styles. We begin with early choral traditions and classical composers such as Palestrina, Bach and Beethoven, before moving towards rock, with music by Kansas, Pink Floyd and Queen. The programme also features songs by Bob Dylan, Coldplay, Guns N’ Roses and the Scorpions, performed by a full choir accompanied by a live band,” shares Atul.
For Atul, the point is as much about recognition as discovery. “Not just a learning thing, but look at how much we are familiar with, but we never thought to connect them,” he says. “That little spark is what we are trying to do with this concert,” he smiles.
Timmy, who has worked on the vocal arrangements for some of the rock selections, says the scale of the project is part of its appeal. “I don’t think something of this scale has been done in the city before, with so many voices, a rock band and this choice of songs,” he enthuses. Adapting rock songs for a choral ensemble has been an interesting challenge, bringing together his experience with bands and the demands of collective singing.
The evening will also feature Teach Your Children, a standalone piece in which the adult choir imparts life lessons to younger singers through music. “Instead of passing on education or wisdom in a formal setting, this is done through a group of singers, using music as the medium,” explains Atul. The younger musicians will listen before joining the chorus towards the end, becoming part of this musical exchange between generations.
INR 500. On October 25, 7 pm. At Egmore Museum Theatre, Pantheon Road.
Email: anoushkakundu@newindianexpress.com
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