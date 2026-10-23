Sachin Shankor Mannath brings a fresh take on ghazals to Chennai with the Global Ghazal Project

“Post-COVID, the entire music scene has changed, and I personally feel GGP has more space now, as people want less noise and more connection and experiences,” explains Sachin. “Ghazals have always been an intimate music style with amazing poetry,” he says. The concert will take place on October 31, where Sachin will be joined by guitarist Matt Bacon, tabla player Rajesh Dhavale, and harmonium and keys player Debtanu Dutta.

“I want to not only sing the songs but also educate the audience about raags and the structure of ghazals like matla, radeef, and more in an interesting and engaging way,” he shares. “I also want to explain the meaning and context of Urdu poetry so that even those unfamiliar with the language can connect with the emotions behind the songs,” he adds.