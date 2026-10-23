Sachin Shankor Mannath brings a fresh take on ghazals to Chennai with the Global Ghazal Project

A ghazal can hold an entire world in a handful of verses, its words carrying the ache of separation, the sweetness of longing and the many shades of love that resist easy explanation. In Chennai, vocalist, composer and music educator Sachin Shankor Mannath is looking to bring the charm of ghazals to contemporary audiences with his Global Ghazal Project (GGP).
“Post-COVID, the entire music scene has changed, and I personally feel GGP has more space now, as people want less noise and more connection and experiences,” explains Sachin. “Ghazals have always been an intimate music style with amazing poetry,” he says. The concert will take place on October 31, where Sachin will be joined by guitarist Matt Bacon, tabla player Rajesh Dhavale, and harmonium and keys player Debtanu Dutta.
“I want to not only sing the songs but also educate the audience about raags and the structure of ghazals like matla, radeef, and more in an interesting and engaging way,” he shares. “I also want to explain the meaning and context of Urdu poetry so that even those unfamiliar with the language can connect with the emotions behind the songs,” he adds.
The repertoire will draw on the work of celebrated poets and singers, while leaving room for surprises. “The plan is to change the setlist by 20–30 per cent for every concert,” Sachin grins. “For example, this time in Chennai, I’ve chosen more joyful raags and fewer sad-sounding songs,” he reveals. He is also considering introducing a German Lied at the Goethe-Institut, seeing a connection between the traditions in their treatment of poetry and themes such as “lost love and longing”.
The concert will be an intimate, interactive affair, with vocals, guitar, tabla and harmonium and keys shaping the music around the verse. “So the audience can simply come, relax and enjoy the musical experience without worrying about the language,” Sachin tells us.
Chennai is the starting point for a wider touring plan across India and abroad, with guest musicians from different musical cultures potentially joining future performances. “The future is bright, and I am sure such collaborations will bring sounds that are unimaginable at the moment,” he concludes.
Entry free. October 31, 6.30 pm to 8 pm. At the Goethe-Institut, Nungambakkam.
Email: anoushkakundu@newindianexpress.com
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