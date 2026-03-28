Sikkil Gurucharan to headline ‘Raagini’ with a sunrise-themed carnatic concert

For any classical discipline to remain a living, breathing entity, practitioners must inhabit the delicate space between ancient frameworks and modern sensibilities. Chennai-born carnatic vocalist Sikkil Gurucharan has built a formidable artistic journey navigating precisely this intersection. This Sunday, he returns to Bengaluru to headline the sixth edition of Raagini — a morning kutcheri at the Prestige Centre for Performing Arts. Accompanied by Mathur Srinidhi (violin), Arjun Kumar (mridangam) and Giridhar Udupa (ghatam), the concert promises a luminous start to the day. Ahead of the performance, we catch up with the vocalist to discuss the challenges of connecting with a younger generation, as well as his upcoming ventures outside music.

Morning ragas and modern themes

While the time of day dictates ragas in hindustani music, the modern carnatic tradition largely bypasses this practice. However, the vocalist plans a refreshing departure for this gig. “I would like to pick a few ragas that are written as morning ragas in carnatic music texts,” he reveals. Setting an evocative mood, he plans to weave in thematic verses. “I would also like to sing a few shlokas that describe the beauty of sunrise and the energy of a fresh dawn and shape the concert along those lines,” he elaborates.