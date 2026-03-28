Sikkil Gurucharan to headline ‘Raagini’ with a sunrise-themed carnatic concert

For any classical discipline to remain a living, breathing entity, practitioners must inhabit the delicate space between ancient frameworks and modern sensibilities. Chennai-born carnatic vocalist Sikkil Gurucharan has built a formidable artistic journey navigating precisely this intersection. This Sunday, he returns to Bengaluru to headline the sixth edition of Raagini — a morning kutcheri at the Prestige Centre for Performing Arts. Accompanied by Mathur Srinidhi (violin), Arjun Kumar (mridangam) and Giridhar Udupa (ghatam), the concert promises a luminous start to the day. Ahead of the performance, we catch up with the vocalist to discuss the challenges of connecting with a younger generation, as well as his upcoming ventures outside music.
While the time of day dictates ragas in hindustani music, the modern carnatic tradition largely bypasses this practice. However, the vocalist plans a refreshing departure for this gig. “I would like to pick a few ragas that are written as morning ragas in carnatic music texts,” he reveals. Setting an evocative mood, he plans to weave in thematic verses. “I would also like to sing a few shlokas that describe the beauty of sunrise and the energy of a fresh dawn and shape the concert along those lines,” he elaborates.
Beyond chronological experiments, Sikkil is attuned to his listeners’ shifting demographics. To keep a younger audience engaged, his approach moves beyond conventional devotional repertoire to touch upon global anxieties. “Next week when I go to Singapore, I will present a song that asks a question to mankind about the futility of war,” he avers. “I believe themes that are contemporary and relevant to today’s audiences, especially young listeners, naturally draw them closer to the art form,” he notes, proving the age-old kutcheri remains a powerful space for modern discourses.
“Once the margazhi season in Chennai is over, the maximum number of concerts we see happening are actually in Bengaluru,” he observes. Following this morning kutcheri, his Ram Navami tour commences. “It’s going to be a busy but enjoyable time,” he tells us.
INR 499. March 29, 8 am. At Konanakunte.
Written by Anoushka Kundu
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