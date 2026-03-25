Runaa Rizvii Shivamani on Sufi music, The Kabiran Project and finding her true voice

Playback singer—but not quite the Bollywood kind you remember—Runaa Rizvii Shivamani grew up in a home where riyaaz, not routine, defined daily life. The daughter of ghazal maestro Ustad Rajkumar Rizvi and Indrani Chatterjee Rizvi, she briefly brushed mainstream recognition with Jaane Tu Mera Kya Hai (Aditi) from Jaane Tu... Ya Jaane Na and songs like Dekar Dil and Shukriya from Uff Kya Jaadoo Mohabbat Hai. Yet, her artistic journey has largely unfolded beyond the film studio. Moving between Sufi poetry, Kabir compositions, and the raw intimacy of live mehfils, she has shaped a voice that resists noise and leans into depth.

Runaa Rizvii Shivamani gears up for The Kabiran Project in Mumbai

Now, she brings that inward, almost meditative soundscape to Mumbai with The Kabiran Project—a performance that is less a concert and more an experience. Drawing from the centuries-old poetry of Kabir, the production strips music down to its emotional core, inviting audiences to listen, pause, and reflect. In conversation with Indulge Express, Runaa Rizvii Shivamani speaks about her connection to Kabir, her evolving musical path, and why, in an age of speed and spectacle, stillness might be the most powerful performance of all.

What first attracted you to this initiative, and what does singing the poetry of Kabir mean to you personally?

What drew me to The Kabiran Project was the profound honesty in Kabir’s voice. There is a rawness and fearlessness in his words that cut through layers of conditioning to reach the truth. For me, singing Kabir is an inward experience; his poetry acts as a mirror, allowing me to discover something new within myself each time I perform. It becomes a dialogue between the voice, the silence and something deeper within.

Coming from an intercultural background—raised by a Rajput Muslim father, the ghazal maestro Ustad Rajkumar Rizvi ji, and a Bengali Brahmin mother, Smt. Indrani Chatterjee Rizvi—I was taught that music, humility, and humanity are our primary religions. My father taught us the essence of the Bhagavad Gita and the Quran alike, and my parents ensured that every festival was celebrated in our home. I vividly remember my father quoting Kabir: “Chahe Geeta bachiye ya padiye Quran, jo man baache aapna, wo hi hai insaan.” I feel a deep, personal connection to those words.