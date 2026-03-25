Viral Kumbh Mela girl Monalisa exposes a director during a press conference

Monalisa who rose to fame overnight during her presence at the Kumbh Mela has been in the midst of a serious controversy recently. In a press conference she exposed an unnamed director and accused him of misbehaving with minor girls. She also urged the government to help her and her husband who have been allegedly receiving several death threats from random people.

Monalisa claims accuses a director misbehaving with minor girls; following the reports she's been receiving death threats

Monalisa shot to fame after a video of her selling Rudraksha beads at the Kumbh Mela went viral. Soon she was approached by a few filmmakers to cast her in their films who were charmed by her breathtaking looks. In a recent press conference, Monalisa, accompanied by her husband Farman, opened up about the dark side of the casting calls in the film industry. She exposed one of the renowned directors and said how he misbehaves with minor girls in the name of casting them in a film.

She claimed that she doesn’t want to be linked with the director in any way possible as she absolutely dislikes him. She said, “Who wants to be part of his films? He is such a bad and disgusting person. He misbehaves with minor girls in the name of films. I am even ashamed to utter his name”.

The young woman also urged the central and State governments of Kerala and Madhya Pradesh, to help the two as they have been receiving serious death threats.