Kumbh viral girl Monalisa Bhosle all set for her Malayalam film debut

Remember the girl who went viral from Maha Kumbh Mela? Monalisa Bhosle is now all set to step into the world of cinema from selling garlands. The 16 year old who enchanted the internet with her visuals and warm smile, is now gearing up for her big screen debut in the Malayalam film Nagamma.
The young sensation recently gave fans a glimpse of her new beginning by sharing photos from the film’s pooja ceremony. She will be seen alongside actor Kailash, known for his performance in Neelathamara. The launch event also witnessed the presence of celebrated filmmaker Sibi Malayil, which marked an auspicious start to the project. The film will be directed by P. Binu Varghese and produced by Jeeli George. Nagamma is expected to provide Monalisa with a strong role that could establish her as more than just an internet personality. The shoot is scheduled to begin towards the end of September, with fans already eager to see her transformation on screen.
Monalisa, whose real name is Moni Bhosle, comes from Maheshwar, a town about 100 kilometers from Indore. She rose to fame earlier this year when pictures of her selling Rudraksha garlands at the Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj went viral. Her striking amber eyes and charm quickly earned her the affectionate moniker “Mona Lisa." She later went on to become one of the most talked-about faces on social media. Today, Monalisa boasts a following of over seven lakhs on Instagram, where she regularly shares glimpses of her evolving journey and life.
For more updates, join/follow our , and channels.