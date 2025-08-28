Kumbh viral girl Monalisa Bhosle all set for her Malayalam film debut

Who is Monalisa Bhosle?

Monalisa, whose real name is Moni Bhosle, comes from Maheshwar, a town about 100 kilometers from Indore. She rose to fame earlier this year when pictures of her selling Rudraksha garlands at the Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj went viral. Her striking amber eyes and charm quickly earned her the affectionate moniker “Mona Lisa." She later went on to become one of the most talked-about faces on social media. Today, Monalisa boasts a following of over seven lakhs on Instagram, where she regularly shares glimpses of her evolving journey and life.