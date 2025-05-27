Saiyami Kher to debut in Malayalam cinema opposite Roshan Mathew

Saiyami Kher is gearing up to make her debut in Malayalam cinema, starring opposite acclaimed actor Roshan Mathew in an upcoming bilingual film. The project, which is currently being shot in Mumbai, marks a significant new chapter in Kher’s steadily evolving film career, as she steps into the rich and nuanced world of Malayalam storytelling.
Known for her work in Hindi and Telugu films, including her recent performance alongside superstar Nagarjuna, Saiyami has long expressed interest in working across languages—especially in industries that champion strong narratives and grounded performances.
This yet-to-be-titled Malayalam film presents just that opportunity. The movie, which is said to be a performance-heavy drama, will feature Saiyami in a parallel lead role opposite Roshan Mathew, whose name has become synonymous with intelligent, character-driven cinema in recent years. With cross-industry collaborations becoming more common than ever, this fresh pairing has already stirred excitement among cinephiles.
“Saiyami has always been drawn to cinema that prioritises storytelling over spectacle,” a source close to the production revealed. “When this script came her way, she knew it was the right fit. Working with someone like Roshan, who brings an incredible amount of depth to his roles, was the icing on the cake.”
While details about the plot and supporting cast are being kept under wraps, the decision to shoot parts of the film in Mumbai suggests a narrative that might bridge geographies, or perhaps cultures, making it more accessible to a pan-Indian audience. Given Roshan Mathew’s own successful forays into Bollywood, with standout roles in Choked and Darlings—the film is expected to strike a balance between regional sensibility and mainstream appeal.
Saiyami’s entry into Malayalam cinema mirrors a growing trend among Bollywood actors looking southward, where industries like Malayalam and Tamil cinema continue to garner national attention for their storytelling finesse. With recent Malayalam films achieving critical acclaim and box office success beyond Kerala, the timing couldn’t be more apt.