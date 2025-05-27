Saiyami Kher to debut in Malayalam cinema opposite Roshan Mathew

Known for her work in Hindi and Telugu films, including her recent performance alongside superstar Nagarjuna, Saiyami has long expressed interest in working across languages—especially in industries that champion strong narratives and grounded performances.

This yet-to-be-titled Malayalam film presents just that opportunity. The movie, which is said to be a performance-heavy drama, will feature Saiyami in a parallel lead role opposite Roshan Mathew, whose name has become synonymous with intelligent, character-driven cinema in recent years. With cross-industry collaborations becoming more common than ever, this fresh pairing has already stirred excitement among cinephiles.