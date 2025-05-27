Sunny Leone wraps her first independent Hollywood film, first look surfaces

Leaked first look images show Sunny donning military fatigues with a steely gaze and rugged gear, hinting at an action-packed, emotionally intense narrative. The film promises to explore complex global themes and will reportedly have heavy action sequences woven into its storyline.

Though official details remain under wraps, sources suggest that the independent film is set against the backdrop of a conflict-ridden zone. Sunny’s character, a peacekeeper navigating through the chaos of a war aftermath, is expected to anchor the story.