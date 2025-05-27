Sonu Sood in legal trouble after helmetless bike ride in Spiti Valley goes viral

Actor and philanthropist Sonu Sood has found himself amid a controversy after a video of him riding a bike without a helmet or protective gear in the snow-covered Spiti Valley, Himachal Pradesh, went viral. The Lahaul-Spiti police have taken note of the video and announced an official investigation into the incident.
In the video, Sonu Sood is seen shirtless, wearing only sunglasses while leading a group of riders through the breathtaking yet treacherous terrain of Spiti. The clip, originally shared by the Instagram page 'Ride With Victor', drew immediate attention not just for the stunning landscape but for Sood’s lack fo safety measures.
Ironically, other videos from the same page show Sood wearing a helmet and safety gear during parts of the ride, which made the choice of helmetless in this particular clip even more puzzling.
Netizens were quick to call out the apparent hypocrisy, especially since Sood recently participated in a road safety campaign advocating the use of helmets and responsible travel. While some criticised the move as a publicity stunt, others expressed concern over the message such actions send, especially coming from a public figure known for his social activism.
In response to the viral footage, the Lahaul-Spiti police issued a statement on X confirming that they were aware of the incident and had initiated an investigation.
‘A video is going viral on social media in which a Bollywood actor is seen violating traffic rules in the Lahaul-Spiti district. According to preliminary information, the video appears to be from 2023,’ the post read. Verifying the video’s authenticity has been assigned to the DySP Headquarters in Kyelang.
‘Whatever necessary action is required as per the law, it will be taken by the district police. District Police Lahaul-Spiti appeals to all citizens and tourists to follow traffic rules and adopt disciplined and responsible behaviour,’ the statement added.
As of now, Sonu Sood has not issued any statement in response to the controversy. His silence has only added fuel to the criticism, especially considering the timing, just days after he urged the public to follow road safety rules.