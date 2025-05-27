Sonu Sood in legal trouble after helmetless bike ride in Spiti Valley goes viral

Ironically, other videos from the same page show Sood wearing a helmet and safety gear during parts of the ride, which made the choice of helmetless in this particular clip even more puzzling.

Netizens were quick to call out the apparent hypocrisy, especially since Sood recently participated in a road safety campaign advocating the use of helmets and responsible travel. While some criticised the move as a publicity stunt, others expressed concern over the message such actions send, especially coming from a public figure known for his social activism.

In response to the viral footage, the Lahaul-Spiti police issued a statement on X confirming that they were aware of the incident and had initiated an investigation.