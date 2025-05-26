Sorry, not saree: Alia Bhatt’s Gucci look at Cannes ignites a cultural identity debate

At the 2025 Cannes Film Festival, Alia Bhatt stepped onto the red carpet in what some Instagram pages hastily christened a ‘modern saree’, ‘saree inspired look’, and even ‘Gucci’s first saree’ — a glittering, three-piece, crystal-encrusted ensemble designed by Gucci, complete with their signature GG monogram pattern. Styled by celebrity stylist Rhea Kapoor, the look boasted a form-fitting skirt, a sculpted bralette blouse, and an intricately embroidered net drape that trailed dramatically behind her. No pallu, no pleats—just shimmer, structure and sartorial confusion.
While Alia looked undeniably stunning—her presence commanding, her styling impeccable—the outfit has triggered a spirited debate online. Alia called her ensemble a "custom Gucci GG monogram interpretation of a saree" in a video. South Asian fashion watchers were quick to raise eyebrows at the ‘saree’ label being casually thrown around, calling it more akin to a lehenga, or at best, a red carpet interpretation of desi glam. The issue wasn’t the look itself, but the classification. Gucci, for its part, sidestepped the cultural tag entirely, referring to it as a ‘custom Gucci gown’ in official releases. No mention of the saree.
The online backlash, especially from South Asian fashion influencers, wasn’t about cultural appropriation—after all, Alia Bhatt is very much part of the culture. It was about misrepresentation. Many likened it to the infamous faux pas where the West dubbed a dupatta a ‘Scandinavian scarf’. The irony? This time, the misstep came not from outsiders, but from within.
The look has since ricocheted across social media, with some praising the fusion, others critiquing the lack of cultural clarity. The broader concern remains: when high fashion taps into traditional silhouettes, does it owe the culture a label? And in cases like this, where the garment teeters between homage and abstraction, who gets to define it? Neither Alia nor Rhea have commented on the debate—staying wisely silent amid the noise.
In an era where representation is currency, calling a gown a saree isn’t just a styling slip—it’s a missed opportunity to respect and accurately narrate the cultures that fashion so often draws from. And if anyone should know better, it’s us.