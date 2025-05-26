Sorry, not saree: Alia Bhatt’s Gucci look at Cannes ignites a cultural identity debate

The online backlash, especially from South Asian fashion influencers, wasn’t about cultural appropriation—after all, Alia Bhatt is very much part of the culture. It was about misrepresentation. Many likened it to the infamous faux pas where the West dubbed a dupatta a ‘Scandinavian scarf’. The irony? This time, the misstep came not from outsiders, but from within.

The look has since ricocheted across social media, with some praising the fusion, others critiquing the lack of cultural clarity. The broader concern remains: when high fashion taps into traditional silhouettes, does it owe the culture a label? And in cases like this, where the garment teeters between homage and abstraction, who gets to define it? Neither Alia nor Rhea have commented on the debate—staying wisely silent amid the noise.