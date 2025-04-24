Skinny scarf or dupatta? Influencers accuse brands of South-Asian appropriation

It started with henna tattoos, oiling hair and balancing chakras. Practices that south Asians living abroad have been bullied for, for years. Things that were made to be ashamed of by caucasians soon became trends on social media by—yes, caucasians themselves. Any appreciation given to the culture of origin? None. This debate of repurposing south Asian customs and packaging them as “white girl” discoveries, making them popular online trends has been an occurrence for decades. And it has stirred up again; except this time south-asian girls are not keeping quiet but raising their voices on the internet.

What the Devon Lee Carlson X Reformation issue says about cultural appropriation and fast fashion

With brands like Savannah selling bodycon dress with neck scarves and the most recent launch of Devon Lee Carlson’s collaborated collection with ‘Revolution’, south-asian influencers are accusing these brands of cultural appropriation. The scarves with the dresses are said to look eerily similar to the outfits that were popularised in early 2000’s in India with the scarves especially resembling dupattas. Some have even blamed the famous apparel brand “H&M” of the same with their “long camisole and trouser” set that seems to go after a salwar-kameez (a tunic paired with trousers).