Jane Fonda couldn’t take her eyes off Alia Bhatt at Cannes 2025

Alia Bhatt’s Cannes debut just got the ultimate stamp of approval — from none other than Jane Fonda herself. The 87-year-old Hollywood icon was spotted sharing a delightful moment with the Indian actress at a L’Oréal Paris event during the Cannes Film Festival, and fans were convinced it was admiration at first sight.
In a now-viral video from the event, Jane Fonda is seen standing beside Alia as the two brand ambassadors posed for the cameras. While the flashes went off, Fonda appeared completely enchanted by Alia’s presence, barely glancing at the photographers as she remained fixated on the young star. In fact, the Oscar-winning legend was even seen reaching out to gently touch Alia’s dazzling outfit — a custom Gucci creation inspired by the traditional saree — clearly captivated by the design.
Alia, ever the charmer, noticed Jane’s warm gaze and responded with a radiant smile, creating a candid moment of mutual admiration that’s now winning hearts online. The duo also happened to coordinate their looks for the evening. Both women donned metallic gold-silver ensembles, giving off a synchronised glamour that elevated the brand’s presence on the red carpet.
While Alia Bhatt is no stranger to global praise — having made waves in Hollywood with her international debut in Heart of Stone — this moment with Jane Fonda adds a new feather to her already glittering cap. It’s not every day that a screen legend takes such a shine to a rising star from another corner of the globe. The internet, of course, is loving every second of this cross-generational, cross-cultural bonding. Fans are already dubbing Jane as Alia’s newest — and perhaps most glamorous — fangirl.