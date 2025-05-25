Jane Fonda couldn’t take her eyes off Alia Bhatt at Cannes 2025

In a now-viral video from the event, Jane Fonda is seen standing beside Alia as the two brand ambassadors posed for the cameras. While the flashes went off, Fonda appeared completely enchanted by Alia’s presence, barely glancing at the photographers as she remained fixated on the young star. In fact, the Oscar-winning legend was even seen reaching out to gently touch Alia’s dazzling outfit — a custom Gucci creation inspired by the traditional saree — clearly captivated by the design.

Alia, ever the charmer, noticed Jane’s warm gaze and responded with a radiant smile, creating a candid moment of mutual admiration that’s now winning hearts online. The duo also happened to coordinate their looks for the evening. Both women donned metallic gold-silver ensembles, giving off a synchronised glamour that elevated the brand’s presence on the red carpet.