Simone Ashley’s gaze at Alia Bhatt at Cannes 2025 goes viral — Fans call it a ‘Shanaya meets Kate’ moment

The Cannes Film Festival may be synonymous with glitz and cinema, but a quiet moment between two global stars of Indian origin stole the spotlight this year. Alia Bhatt, making her much-anticipated debut at Cannes 2025, shared a heartwarming exchange with Bridgerton star Simone Ashley during a L’Oréal photo-op on the French Riviera — and fans are calling it the crossover they never knew they needed.
In a video that has since gone viral, Simone is seen beaming at Alia with admiration, her expression reading part-pride, part-awe. Dressed in a striking Vivienne Westwood "Gateway of India" ensemble, Simone shared the frame with Alia, who wore a custom Schiaparelli gown in soft ecru Chantilly lace, embellished with delicate organza and enamel flowers. As Simone caught herself gazing at the Highway actor a moment too long, both stars broke into laughter — a candid, unscripted second that won hearts across social media.
“This is powerful, I love love this,” a fan wrote. Another commented, “Mrs Kapoor with Kate Kapoor,” cheekily referencing Alia’s iconic Student of the Year role and Simone’s regal turn as Kate Sharma in Bridgerton.
Alia’s red carpet moment was equally headline-worthy. Styled by Rhea Kapoor, she wore a sculpted off-shoulder Schiaparelli gown in a soft nude palette that played with structure and femininity. The hem featured dramatic tulle ruffles, adding a touch of high-fashion drama. Her hair, styled into a sleek bun with unique curved edges, and dewy makeup tied the look together. It was a debut fitting for a star of her calibre. Both women, representing L’Oréal, not only served fashion but also a rare, wholesome celebration of South Asian sisterhood at one of cinema’s most elite events.