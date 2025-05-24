Simone Ashley’s gaze at Alia Bhatt at Cannes 2025 goes viral — Fans call it a ‘Shanaya meets Kate’ moment

In a video that has since gone viral, Simone is seen beaming at Alia with admiration, her expression reading part-pride, part-awe. Dressed in a striking Vivienne Westwood "Gateway of India" ensemble, Simone shared the frame with Alia, who wore a custom Schiaparelli gown in soft ecru Chantilly lace, embellished with delicate organza and enamel flowers. As Simone caught herself gazing at the Highway actor a moment too long, both stars broke into laughter — a candid, unscripted second that won hearts across social media.

“This is powerful, I love love this,” a fan wrote. Another commented, “Mrs Kapoor with Kate Kapoor,” cheekily referencing Alia’s iconic Student of the Year role and Simone’s regal turn as Kate Sharma in Bridgerton.