Cannes 2025: Alia Bhatt wears Schiaparelli haute couture on the red carpet

Alia Bhatt has made her debut at Cannes! After much speculation about her Cannes debut, Alia Bhatt has finally made her appearance at the red carpet and was even spotted on the balcony of Hotel Martinez posing for some pictures which she posted on her Instagram. And her look for Cannes is a stunner.
Alia Bhatt chose a Schiaparelli gown for her Cannes red carpet look. Alia Bhatt wore a long off-the-shoulder bustier dress in ecru Chantilly lace embroidered with organza and enamel flowers and with ruffles in ivory mousseline, crepeline, organza and tulle at the bottom. She paired her look with minimal makeup and a snatched, low bun.
Earlier, Alia Bhatt expressed her enthusiasm for her Cannes debut through Instagram Stories. She shared a photo of her Gucci bag filled with essentials, including books and a tote filled with beauty products, with the quote ‘I'm worth it’ written across the image. Accompanying the photo, she captioned, “Off we go...”
Regarding her debut at the festival, Alia’s appearance came a few days after speculation arose that she might skip attending in solidarity with India following the Pahalgam terror attack.
In a media interaction, Alia spoke about her excitement for her first appearance at Cannes, saying, “There’s something absolutely special about firsts — and I’m so excited to make my Festival de Cannes debut this year, an iconic celebration of cinema and self-expression."
Alia's stylist Rhea Kapoor posted Alia's look on her Instagram Stories as well and gave a closer glimpse at her gown. Rhea Kapoor has also styled Janhvi Kapoor for her Cannes debut.