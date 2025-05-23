Cannes 2025: Alia Bhatt wears Schiaparelli haute couture on the red carpet

Alia Bhatt has made her debut at Cannes! After much speculation about her Cannes debut, Alia Bhatt has finally made her appearance at the red carpet and was even spotted on the balcony of Hotel Martinez posing for some pictures which she posted on her Instagram. And her look for Cannes is a stunner.

What is Alia Bhatt wearing to Cannes red carpet?

Alia Bhatt chose a Schiaparelli gown for her Cannes red carpet look. Alia Bhatt wore a long off-the-shoulder bustier dress in ecru Chantilly lace embroidered with organza and enamel flowers and with ruffles in ivory mousseline, crepeline, organza and tulle at the bottom. She paired her look with minimal makeup and a snatched, low bun.