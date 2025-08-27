Malayalam actor Rajesh Keshav suffers heart attack at event, critical

Actor and anchor Rajesh Keshav suffered a massive heart attack while being in an Kochi event, on August 24, 2025. He is currently in critical condition, being on ventilator in the ICU after undergoing an angioplasty.

Rajesh Keshav remains in serious condition

Rajesh Keshav's health condition is critical following an heart attack at the age of 47. Rajesh was in Kochi for an event when he collapsed in the hotel washroom on Sunday night.

Filmmaker Prathap Jayalekshmi shared the unfortunate news on social media where he stated that the Rajesh Keshav's condition was serious.

Talking about Rajesh's condition, Prathap wrote, "Our beloved Rajesh, the man who once set every stage ablaze with life, now lies silent, breathing only with the help of a machine".