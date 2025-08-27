Malayalam actor Rajesh Keshav suffers heart attack at event, critical
Actor and anchor Rajesh Keshav suffered a massive heart attack while being in an Kochi event, on August 24, 2025. He is currently in critical condition, being on ventilator in the ICU after undergoing an angioplasty.
Rajesh Keshav remains in serious condition
Rajesh Keshav's health condition is critical following an heart attack at the age of 47. Rajesh was in Kochi for an event when he collapsed in the hotel washroom on Sunday night.
Filmmaker Prathap Jayalekshmi shared the unfortunate news on social media where he stated that the Rajesh Keshav's condition was serious.
Talking about Rajesh's condition, Prathap wrote, "Our beloved Rajesh, the man who once set every stage ablaze with life, now lies silent, breathing only with the help of a machine".
In a heartfelt plea to the people to pray for his recovery, the filmmaker added, "What he needs now is not medicine alone, but the unstoppable power of our love and prayers. If we hold him in our hearts with faith, he will rise again. He has to."
Prathap Jayalekshmi also highlighted Rajesh Keshav's resilience and his ability to make everyone around him happy.
According to reports by media outlets, the doctors have said that there have been some brain impairments which have made his condition worse, despite their being signs of heart improvement. At least 72 hours will be required to judge the status of his health properly.
Amidst this deep crisis, fans and the Malayalam film community have been wishing the actor a speedy recovery.
Throughout his succesful career, Rajesh Keshav has hosted several important events such as Filmfare (South), SIIMA, Asianet Film Awards, and Indian Super League.
He has also had a flourishing acting career and his credits include, Beautiful (2011), Trivandrum Lodge (2012), Hotel California (2013), Nee‑Na (2015), and Thattum Purath Achuthan (2018).
