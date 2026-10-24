Chennai’s Madras Brass is ready to blow the roof off with its first solo concert

Brass instruments can summon the stateliness of a symphony orchestra, the smoky exuberance of a jazz club or the swagger of a funk anthem, yet their repertoire is often imagined within narrower confines. Madras Brass, a versatile ensemble born out of the AR Rahman Foundation’s Sunshine Orchestra, approaches brass with a more expansive musical vocabulary, bringing Western classical music into conversation with jazz, funk, pop, Tamil folk and film music, while adding choreography and audience participation to its performances.

The ensemble has collaborated with an impressive roster of artists and organisations, including AR Rahman, the Bombay Chamber Orchestra, the Symphony Orchestra of India, the Orchestral Qawwali Project and Cirque de India. Having recently performed at Yamaha Teen Rock 2026 in Bengaluru, Madras Brass is now preparing for its first full-length solo concert in Chennai.