How Kolkata’s Grassy Strings swapped local sounds for global Bluegrass stages

A

Souvik: We started getting access to the internet when we were in 9th standard, and that opened up an entirely new world for us.

Neither of us comes from a musical family or grew up in a particularly musical environment, so we became each other's guides in this journey, constantly introducing one another to new artistes, albums, and sounds. This shared curiosity took us from Bengal's Baul and Bhawaiya traditions to Greek Rembetika, traditional African folk music, Klezmer, Gypsy jazz, and definitely Irish traditional music, and many other forms.

Eventually, a year or two after our musical exploration on the internet led us to the US, where we started listening to a lot of country music. Around that time, we came across a song called The Ballad of St. Anne's Reel. It wasn't written by John Denver, but we discovered his version because, back then, he was one of the most-played artists on our playlist.

We started searching for other renditions of The Ballad of St. Anne's Reel, and found videos of musicians playing together in jam sessions, with different instruments coming together over the same tune — guitar, mandolin, banjo, dobro, fiddle, and upright bass. The sound was so different from anything we had been familiar with, and yet there was something incredibly exciting and inviting about it. That was our first real encounter with bluegrass music. Through that one tune, we stumbled upon an entire musical universe. The mandolin, the flatpicked guitar, the interplay between instruments, and the spontaneity of those jam sessions gradually drew us deeper into the music. What began as curiosity soon became a genuine love, and eventually, the desire to learn these instruments and create music of our own together.