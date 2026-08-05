Kolkata rock band The Paper Planes talk music, inspirations, and upcoming releases

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Abhishek: For us, songwriting is never about settling for the first idea. We always keep the core emotion of a song intact while exploring different musical influences to make the journey more engaging.

Sirf Tumko was built around the feeling of sadness. Every musical choice supported that emotion, but we avoided a predictable arrangement. The song ends with a ballad-inspired bridge, leaving listeners with a sense of nostalgia and memories that linger.

Suvham: Tu Mujhe Jabbhi Mile” began as a simple romantic composition, but we transformed it into a high-energy punk-inspired track without losing its emotional core. A melodic keyboard bridge briefly changes the mood before leading into a powerful punk-style finale, adding depth and contrast to the song.

This is how we approach every song—we let the emotion lead, while the music evolves around it. Rather than being limited by one genre, we blend different influences to tell the story in the most authentic way possible.