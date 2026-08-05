Kolkata rock band The Paper Planes talk music, inspirations, and upcoming releases
Hailing from Kolkata’s legendary rock scene, musical trio, The Paper Planes are taking flight with a sound that seamlessly bridges emotional storytelling and raw, high-energy rock. Comprising Abhishek Ghosh on vocals, Sreejit Bhattacharyya on drums, and Suvham Das on guitars, joined on live bass by Ritam Saha, the trio balances vulnerability with classic rock sensibilities. Fresh off electrifying college gigs and with a lineup of new singles on the horizon, the band sits down with us to talk about genre-blending, the inspiration behind their name, and staying true to original music. Excerpts:
How do you strike a balance between music genres without letting one completely overpower the other?
Abhishek: For us, songwriting is never about settling for the first idea. We always keep the core emotion of a song intact while exploring different musical influences to make the journey more engaging.
Sirf Tumko was built around the feeling of sadness. Every musical choice supported that emotion, but we avoided a predictable arrangement. The song ends with a ballad-inspired bridge, leaving listeners with a sense of nostalgia and memories that linger.
Suvham: Tu Mujhe Jabbhi Mile” began as a simple romantic composition, but we transformed it into a high-energy punk-inspired track without losing its emotional core. A melodic keyboard bridge briefly changes the mood before leading into a powerful punk-style finale, adding depth and contrast to the song.
This is how we approach every song—we let the emotion lead, while the music evolves around it. Rather than being limited by one genre, we blend different influences to tell the story in the most authentic way possible.
Kolkata has historically had a massive rock, metal, and classic band culture. How do you make sure you stand out in the crowd?
Sreejit: Kolkata has always been a powerhouse of rock music, and we want to carry that legacy to the national stage. Our sound is deeply rooted in Bengal's rich rock culture while reflecting our own identity.
In our debut EP, we explored different genres because each song demanded its own direction. But our upcoming releases are more focused—bringing back the raw energy of classic rock with powerful drums, driving guitars, and solid bass while staying true to the emotions behind every song.
Who are your inspirations? Is there a particular style that you follow?
Suvham: We're inspired by countless artists from Bengal and around the world who have shaped the rock movement. It's impossible to name just a few without overlooking so many legends. Rather than following one particular style, we draw inspiration from the spirit of rock itself.
What goes behind the name of your trio?
Abhishek: The name The Paper Planes came from one of those late-night conversations that musicians often have. As dreamers and learners, our thoughts were always flying in different directions—just like a paper plane.
We chose paper because it's fragile, yet capable of soaring against the odds. It also carries a sense of childhood nostalgia and freedom. That balance of vulnerability, hope, and endless possibilities made the name feel deeply personal to us.
Can fans expect another album or an EP of original compositions soon? If yes, what themes or stories are you exploring in your newer material?
Sreejit: Yes, absolutely. We currently have around eight original singles in the pipeline. For now, we're focusing on releasing singles rather than another album or EP, as we believe an album should have a stronger concept and we're taking our time to shape that vision.
Our new songs explore themes of self-discovery, understanding our own emotions, and finding our true potential—both as individuals and as a band.
What is the wildest or most memorable thing that has happened to the band during a live gig so far?
Abhishek: One of our best memories is performing our original songs in front of over 600 people at Jadavpur University and hearing the crowd sing along. We've experienced similar moments at Techno India University, which reminded us why we create original music.
The wildest moment, however, happened during a college show where part of the audience kept demanding cover songs while others wanted us to continue with our originals. The situation became so chaotic that we had to leave the stage. It was disappointing, but it also strengthened our belief in creating and performing our own music.
We know our audience is still growing, and we're committed to reaching more listeners while staying true to what we create.
For more updates, join/follow our, and channels.