Sara Gurpal talks new music, her creative passion and what fans can expect in Hyderabad
Taking the stage in Hyderabad, singer and actress Sara Gurpal is ready to do what she loves most — perform. Known for tracks like Kudiyan and Baazi Dil Di, the artiste brings her reputation for being an infectious performer to the city. Ahead of her show Sara Gurpal Live at PRISM, the former Bigg Boss contestant spoke to Indulge about her latest release Bawli, the thrill of performing live and what audiences can look forward to at her show in the city.
Excerpts:
Walk us through your latest release. What inspired the track, and what does it represent for you?
My latest track, Bawli, and everything that I’m doing in music right now is inspired by my hometown. It’s about where I come from, which is a very small village in Haryana. I want to bring Haryanvi music to the rest of India and the world. The song captures the experience of a village girl who falls in love and is trying to explain that feeling.
You’ve performed for audiences across different stages and cities. What is it about performing live that gives you an adrenaline rush?
I’ve been performing for the last three years, and every time I’ve been on stage, the very first interaction I have with the audience still gives me chills. I think it is very important for you to connect with your audience when you’re performing, and the energy you get from the people who are looking at you. So when I’m in front of a really nice audience — people who are totally into your music, who love you, who sing and dance with you — it gives me a rush.
What goes into creating a live set list that keeps audiences engaged from start to finish?
I think it’s very important to know your audience and where you’re performing. It can be different age groups or people who speak different languages. For example, Hyderabad is completely different from Delhi, where people listen to a lot of Punjabi music. Hyderabadi folk also listen to Punjabi music, but I also make sure to perform songs in their native language as well.
How do your mindset and creative process differ when you’re stepping into a recording studio versus onto a film set?
I’ve always loved acting, and singing is my passion. But I love being in the studio and on the stage more than being on a movie set. Which is why my focus hasn’t been on movies all that much. I’m currently focused on making my music global. I think the difference between the two is that I’m happier on stage, where I can actually connect with people.
You’re set to perform in Hyderabad soon. What can fans expect from the show, and what kind of experience are you hoping to create for the audience?
I’m so excited to be in Hyderabad. I never thought I would sing Tamil and Telugu songs. I’m going to be singing in familiar regional languages just so I can connect with the audience. And since we’re performing during the Friendship Day weekend, we have so many surprises for best friends coming to the show.
Looking back at where you started, what’s been the biggest shift in your artistic identity?
I see that I’ve shifted towards the creative side of things, and I’m always pushing for more — it’s never enough. At the same time, my health is very important. So I make sure I take care of my health and be in good shape. I didn’t do it before, but now I’ve learnt that my health is just as important as the rest.
Tickets start at `499. August 1. 8 pm. At Prism Club and Kitchen
Email: anikagomez@newindianexpress.com
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