Bali Rico explores devotion and multicultural roots in new hip-hop track 'Shrine'

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This track was sent to me by my producer and friend, Govinda Ghosh. As soon as I heard it, I knew he had created something special. To me, it was the most beautiful hip-hop instrumental I had ever come across. The sample was mesmerising and the beat was infectious. I immediately began writing to it. But what truly unlocked the identity of this song was when I translated the chorus. It is a love song: “O beloved, please come home. My eyes are longing without you.” As soon as these words entered my heart, I knew that Shrine was the name of the song and captured its essence. It is the shrine of my heart, in the mood of so many devotional poets in my lineage and the countless parallel lineages in the bhakti tradition. From that moment, it was a free flow of thoughts and rhymes from the inner chambers of my soul.