Iconic Kannada song 'If You Come Today' gets a modern twist with Gubbi and Nithya Shri

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Nithya Shri: Growing up in Bengaluru and watching Dr Rajkumar films, while being closely associated with this industry, makes this song part of who you are, not just nostalgia. I’m sure many people recognise it. People from different walks of life and cultures came together to make this video, proving music has no boundaries and is a universal language. That alone makes it a pop culture moment. It’s wonderful to see people accept it, receive it and add their own spin. So many people around the world connecting through one music video is what true pop culture is all about. Also, this song came out in the late 1970s! Look how forward-thinking Kannada music, Dr Rajkumar and the creators were back then to make an English spy song! Dr Rajkumar doing it tops it off, as he was the icon of the Kannada film industry at the time and he said, “I’m going to try doing something different.” I remember hearing it for the first time and seeing the visuals of the song— he is wearing bell bottoms and red, the camera movement, the women in the song and the spy coming in with that chip in the spy-hole camera — all of it, brilliant! To be so forward-thinking in the seventies, for the Kannada industry to capture at least the feel of English music, is incredible. I don’t know if they had this in mind, but I think it paved the way for us.

Niranjan Kumar: I have friend circles who are not from Karnataka and when I would send them the track or share the idea for it, they’d listen to the sample and say, “wait a minute, I know this!” We’re talking about people who may not have grown up watching Kannada movies, but they still know the original track. That’s when I realised how iconic this track is. It has gone into other spheres, not just within a small circle here. That alone speaks to how much of a pop-culture value this song carries.