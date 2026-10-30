Indulge Chennai 19th Anniversary Special: Chennai Metro brings live music and concerts to everyday commuters

For Senthil Raj of On the Streets of Chennai, which organises performances in public spaces, the appeal lies in watching a commuter’s hurried trajectory give way to an unexpected encounter with music. Unlike a conventional concert, where audiences arrive with the intention of listening, a station performance catches people in the middle of their everyday routines. “Suddenly, people look at us, smile and show a sense of surprise. They walk towards us and just stand there. They were walking in such a hurry, but they decided to stay back for half an hour, an hour or even an hour and a half. That is something very fascinating to see,” he shares.

Performing at floor level, with audiences gathering around rather than watching from rows of seats, changes the relationship between musician and listener. “You connect to the audience very well. You know what works and what doesn’t work as a performer. If somebody is walking by, they may spend two minutes watching your show. If you are able to make them stay longer, that is something we subconsciously pick up as performers, and you see the smiles on their faces. That itself feels very fulfilling,” he adds.