Lisa's SaWaDiKa music video called out by Syrian artiste over copied designs

Lisa's team reaches out to Zeina after her public outrage

Later, Zeina updated the caption to inform that a member from Lisa's team reached out to her and she has been credited. "After speaking out on the matter and being supported by a number of people on the issue of being copied, @nanist reached out and has credited and tagged me on the inspo sketches for the coined headphones that @prapakas has recreated for the new @lalalalisa_m music video", she said.

Zeina further added, "This post was not created to simply bash these creatives nor attack Lisa for I don’t think it’s her fault at all; however, it is important to give credit where credit is due, to work with upcoming designers and support them, and acknowledge the sources of your inspiration, whether you were directly or subconsciously inspired."