Lisa's SaWaDiKa music video called out by Syrian artiste over copied designs

Blackpink's Lisa released a new music video for her single SaWaDiKa on September 4, 2026. Soon after the release, Syrian artist and designer Zeina called out the video claiming that the creative team used her idea without permission or credit. Zeina later revealed that she had been officially credited.
Lisa's SaWaDiKa is a homage to her Thai roots with rap and hip-hop making a comeback in her discography. However, before her music could become the talking point, the video has already been shrouded in controversy.
Zeina, a designer from Syria was not happy with Lisa's creative team and claimed that they directly copied her idea and used the replica of her work, the "coined headphone", without due recognition.
Taking to her Instagram on Friday, Zeina shared pictures of the original bejewelled headphone designed by her and a very similar one worn by Lisa in the recently released music video. "THE OG COINED HEADPHONES!!! SPOT THE REPLICA", the beginning of her caption read.
Lashing out at the creators, she wrote, "@nanist @prapakas should be both ashamed for copying my idea and creating the exact replica of my coined headphones for the new @lalalalisa_m music video. To profit of a young graduate designer and an idea that was so personal and inspired by my own Arabic roots and culture and claim it as your own! You can copy and imitate but you can never be organically nor Inherently loud!"
Later, Zeina updated the caption to inform that a member from Lisa's team reached out to her and she has been credited. "After speaking out on the matter and being supported by a number of people on the issue of being copied, @nanist reached out and has credited and tagged me on the inspo sketches for the coined headphones that @prapakas has recreated for the new @lalalalisa_m music video", she said.
Zeina further added, "This post was not created to simply bash these creatives nor attack Lisa for I don’t think it’s her fault at all; however, it is important to give credit where credit is due, to work with upcoming designers and support them, and acknowledge the sources of your inspiration, whether you were directly or subconsciously inspired."