Rosanne Cash forced to postpone three shows amidst medical emergency

The statement from her management team read, "Rosanne Cash must postpone her performances due to an unexpected medical emergency. She is recovering under her doctors’ supervision, who have recommended a temporary restriction on travel and performing. This restriction is impacting her upcoming Wyoming and Montana shows. Rosanne deeply regrets the cancellation and looks forward to rescheduling appearances".

The post also contained a list of the postponed shows which are, the September 8 show at Wyo Performing Arts Center in Sheridan, Wyoming, the September 9 show at Alberta Bair Theatre in Billings, Montana and finally, the September 12 show at Tinworks Art/ Rialto Theatre in Bozeman, Montana.

Rosanne's September 19 show in Jonesboro, Arkansas has not been postponed and as of now, the 71-year-old performer is expected to be on stage. Fans and well-wishers of the four-time Grammy Award winner showered he with love in the comments section. There have been no further details about her health condition or nature of illness as of now.