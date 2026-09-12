Dolly Parton’s first posthumous record, a cover of Bound To Ride, is released

Dolly Parton may have passed on, but her legacy and music continue to live. The iconic American singer-songwriter's first posthumous record released on Wednesday and fans are emotional!
The record is Dolly's cover of Bound To Ride, a 1970 song by The Stanley Brothers. Her voice has once again serenaded those who loved her, two weeks after she passed away on August 25, 2026.
An all-star tribute album titled Where the Soul Never Dies: Celebrating 80 Years of the Stanley Brothers is set to release on October 16, 2026, as an honour to the legendary musical duo.
The album includes the late Dolly Parton's cover of Bound To Ride which the Stanley Brother had re-recorded with her in 2022. The single was posted on YouTube on Wednesday, September 9, 2026.
Dolly's sister, Stella Parton has already shared how her sister worked till the very end. "My sister worked so hard for so long and just kept going. Even until the last conversation I had with her, she was working. That was her passion", he said.
She was even preparing for Dolly: A True Original Musical, a Broadway production reportedly based on her life. While she may have passed away in the midst of the project, it was confirmed previously that the show will go ahead as planned.
A representative said to Page Six, "As was Dolly’s wish, the Broadway production of Dolly: A True Original Musical will begin previews December 7 at the St. James Theatre in New York City". The opening night will be on January 19, 2027, Dolly's 81st Birth Anniversary.
Where the Soul Never Dies: Celebrating 80 Years of the Stanley Brothers also includes records by famous names such as Steve Martin and Ed Helms, Willie Nelson and Sierra Ferrell among many others.