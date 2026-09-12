Dolly Parton’s first posthumous record, a cover of Bound To Ride, is released

Dolly Parton may have passed on, but her legacy and music continue to live. The iconic American singer-songwriter's first posthumous record released on Wednesday and fans are emotional!

The record is Dolly's cover of Bound To Ride, a 1970 song by The Stanley Brothers. Her voice has once again serenaded those who loved her, two weeks after she passed away on August 25, 2026.

Dolly Parton's cover of Bound To Ride dropped on Wednesday

An all-star tribute album titled Where the Soul Never Dies: Celebrating 80 Years of the Stanley Brothers is set to release on October 16, 2026, as an honour to the legendary musical duo.