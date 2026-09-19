Manasi Ghosh releases new track Thumuk ahead of the festive season
Built around infectious hooks, punchy synths and an instantly danceable rhythmic bounce, the young vocalist Manasi Ghosh introduces a playful side of her persona with Thumuk. Designed for everything from dance floors and festival stages to short-form digital culture, the track, currently streaming on all musical platforms, brings together the accessibility and scale of commercial Indian music with the personality and flavour of her Bengali musical identity. Excerpts:
Thumuk blends commercial pop beats with authentic Bengali flavour. How did you balance staying true to your Bengali identity while crafting a track for a global, modern audience?
Thumuk started with a beat, not a plan. We didn’t sit and think, “How do we make this global?” We just added what felt true to me — a Bengali touch, a sound I grew up with —something that feels current. If it feels natural to me, it’ll feel natural to anyone listening anywhere.
With punchy synths and an instantly danceable rhythm, the song feels tailored for short-form digital culture (Instagram Reels, etc.) as well as festival stages…
It wasn’t really planned, but I won’t lie and say it’s a coincidence either. I make music the way I live—fun and full of energy. So when it came out sounding perfect for reels and the stage, it felt like the song was doing what I do naturally.
As someone who grew up listening to traditional Bengali music while loving modern pop, which global or Indian pop artistes inspire your solo work?
I grew up on Bengali and Hindi songs, but I also love pop, both Indian and International. I love artistes like Shakira who blend their roots with something fresh—that’s what I love.
How much of Kolkata’s festive energy did you consciously bring into the production of Thumuk?
A lot, honestly. Kolkata during the festive season has the energy you can’t fake—the lights, the dhaak, the food, and everyone being out on the streets. I wanted Thumuk to feel like that. Like stepping out of your home during Pujo and just having fun.
What is your personal favourite festive musical memory growing up in Bengal, and how does Thumuk capture that nostalgic joy?
Dancing or performing during Durga Pujo as a kid, not caring who was watching. That’s the feeling I wanted Thumuk to bring back—that carefree, joyful energy, where you move because the music moves you.
Now that Thumuk kicks off this new chapter, what can listeners expect from your upcoming Indie catalogue?
This is just the beginning. I’ve got more music coming — I’m not going to say too much yet, but there’s more where this came from. Think of Thumuk as the first scene; picture abhi baaki hai, mere dost!
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