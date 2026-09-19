Why Miley Cyrus is leaning into dance-pop again

Miley Cyrus is heading back to the dance floor. Her new album — Bass Persuades — released on September 18 and marks a noticeable shift towards dance-pop after several years of exploring different sounds. Its title track, released earlier this month, sets the tone with pulsing synths, an ‘80s-inspired sound and a strong focus on movement.

Miley Cyrus' Bass Persuades: A return to the dancefloor

The shift is interesting because Miley has spent much of her recent career moving between genres. Her 2020 album Plastic Hearts leaned into rock, while 2025’s Something Beautiful took a more theatrical and experimental approach. Before that, Endless Summer Vacation brought her one of her biggest pop moments with Flowers. Bass Persuades moves closer to the dancefloor, with the album drawing from dance-pop, New Wave and electronic sounds.