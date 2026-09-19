Why Miley Cyrus is leaning into dance-pop again

Miley Cyrus is heading back to the dance floor. Her new album — Bass Persuades — released on September 18 and marks a noticeable shift towards dance-pop after several years of exploring different sounds. Its title track, released earlier this month, sets the tone with pulsing synths, an ‘80s-inspired sound and a strong focus on movement.
The shift is interesting because Miley has spent much of her recent career moving between genres. Her 2020 album Plastic Hearts leaned into rock, while 2025’s Something Beautiful took a more theatrical and experimental approach. Before that, Endless Summer Vacation brought her one of her biggest pop moments with Flowers. Bass Persuades moves closer to the dancefloor, with the album drawing from dance-pop, New Wave and electronic sounds.
The title track makes that intention clear. Built around a driving beat and synth-heavy production, Bass Persuades comes with a choreography-heavy music video directed by Mert Alas. The song also looks backwards, drawing on the era of MTV and the kind of pop music designed to be heard and watched beyond a phone screen.
That idea runs through the album. Apple Music describes Bass Persuades as a dance-pop record built around the idea of reconnecting with music and community. Alongside the title track, songs such as Aftermath and Different Religion explore techno, electroclash and industrial sounds, while Neon Signs takes a slower approach with Andrew Wyatt.
The timing also works with Miley’s return to the stage. She is set to perform two shows at Los Angeles’ Hollywood Bowl on October 16 and 18, her first major performances since 2022. The shows generated significant demand, with nearly 1.5 million people reportedly joining the presale queue.
For an artiste who has repeatedly changed direction, dance-pop is not unfamiliar territory. But Bass Persuades puts that sound at the centre of the new era. After moving through rock, disco, art-pop and more experimental territory, Miley is once again making music designed to get people moving.
Bass Persuades is streaming on all audio platforms.