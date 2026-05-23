Miley Cyrus gets emotional Hollywood Walk of Fame Star speech

Miley Cyrus now has her own star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. The 33-year-old singer and actress was bestowed with the honour on Friday, May 22, 2026 and her mother Tish Cyrus, sister Brandi Cyrus and fiancé Maxx Morando were there to support her.

Miley's long time friends Anya Taylor-Joy and Donatella Versace also joined her on the special day and shared a few words. However, Miley was overcome by emotions as she thanked her loved ones in her speech.

Miley Cyrus thanks her family in her speech

Singer and actress Miley Cyrus was honoured with a Hollywood Walk of Fame star on Friday and her heartfelt speech warmed hearts as she became emotional talking about the support she received from her family and friends.