Miley Cyrus gets emotional Hollywood Walk of Fame Star speech

Miley Cyrus now has her own star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. The 33-year-old singer and actress was bestowed with the honour on Friday, May 22, 2026 and her mother Tish Cyrus, sister Brandi Cyrus and fiancé Maxx Morando were there to support her.
Miley's long time friends Anya Taylor-Joy and Donatella Versace also joined her on the special day and shared a few words. However, Miley was overcome by emotions as she thanked her loved ones in her speech.
Singer and actress Miley Cyrus was honoured with a Hollywood Walk of Fame star on Friday and her heartfelt speech warmed hearts as she became emotional talking about the support she received from her family and friends.
While Miley's father, Billy Ray Cyrus was not present at the ceremony, she said that thanked her parents and other people who made her journey possible. Fighting back tears she said, "To my family, my future family, parents, my mom, my siblings, my friends, my collaborators, thank you for loving and supporting not only the choices that I make, but my fears, and then facing them with me."
With tears in her eyes, she continued, "Today is something that I'll never forget and I'm always going to cherish. I love you all so much, thank you".
Miley Cyrus has known success from a very young age. Despite that, she continues to remain grounded, inspiring everyone around her with her humility.
The Grammy-award winner stressed how special receiving the star is. "What feels so special to me about this star is that it's an accumulation of devotion. A star isn't something that you win like a seasonal game. It's not something that you can chase or collect. It's not something you make the next record for," she said.
Miley has been making headlines recently, thanks to the 20th anniversary special episode that celebrated two decades of the popular Disney Channel sitcom Hannah Montana just two months earlier.
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