Miley Cyrus appears on RuPaul’s Drag Race finale, gets Lifetime award

On accepting the award from RuPaul, the 33-year-old musician said, "This makes the Grammy look cheap". The show went on to honour her with a montage of Miley that included snippets from her career and glimpses of her voicing support for the LGBTQ+ community.

Miley knows a thing or two about having an alter-ego, thanks to Hannah Montana. A wig can do more than just change looks, it can give you power and a new identity that allows you to open up your true self to the world.

When RuPaul asked Miley what has kept her going for all these years, the Best of Both Worlds star said, "Moments like this, to stand beside my idols and icons like Mother Ru, and get my flowers. But to also use my platform to serve this incredible community".

She then added, referencing her Hannah days, "Because I’m a drag queen and I love the idea of an alter-ego giving us power. My persona just performed in Paris with Beyoncé — she’s my she-ro!"

Miley had previously appeared in the season 11 of RuPaul's Drag Race as a drag king. She has always stood by the drag community and they love her right back.