Emily Osment shares why she is not a part of the Hannah Montana 20th anniversary special

That very day, Emily took to her Instagram to share a video explaining her absence from the premiere's purple carpet as well as the special. She shot the video from the sets of her ongoing show, Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage, saying that she had to miss the anniversary special since she was shooting for the show. "We're at the Georgie & Mandy set, and that's why I was not able to be a part of the 20-year reunion", the actress clarified in the video.

She continued, "I wanted to say hello and thank you to everybody that has stuck by us for all these years. I'm so grateful that you guys all still love this show. I'm so proud to be a part of it."

The 34-year-old actress also penned an emotional caption for her post, sharing how much Hannah Montana meant to her. Emily wrote, "Hannah Montana changed my life, it gave me a lifelong respect for this medium of comedy, it taught me discipline, patience, timing and respect working in an adult space so young."