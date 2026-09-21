Miley Cyrus reveals Dolly Parton’s confusing tour bus bathtub habit in heartfelt tribute

Singer-songwriter Miley Cyrus has spoken about the touring habits of iconic singer Dolly Parton that left her perplexed.

Miley Cyrus shares Dolly Parton's bizarre tour bus habit

Miley Cyrus said that she could never understand her godmother Dolly Parton’s touring habits. Miley, 33, and her late godmother, Dolly, 80, were extremely close.

Dolly died in August after a short illness. Miley admitted she was confused by Dolly’s insistence on having a bathtub in her tour bus.

She told Zane Lowe from Apple Music, “Dolly had the bathtub. I’m always like, ‘When are you taking the bath?’ In the parking lot or on the freeway? Like, if you’re doing it in the parking lot, then just go in the hotel. I never understood that.”

Zane said, “No, no, no. The bath in the bus is serious. But also in the parking lot? At this point just go into the Four Seasons, Dolly. No, she’s on the bus. We are, like I said: We are different people.”