Fourth Wall Theatre’s Parallel explores cinema, patriarchy and sibling rivalry

All things white are not milk and likewise, not all scenes unfolding behind the silver screen shine in silver. Fourth Wall Theatre is all set to stage its upcoming production — Parallel — a play that explores the tense drama between brothers Vikram and Vijay. Vikram is a scriptwriter who pitches an experimental, women-centric script to producer-director JJ and seals the deal. Meanwhile, Vijay, an upcoming actor, had approached JJ three years earlier in Kochi for a commercial action film. Stalled by COVID-19, JJ now wants to prioritise Vijay’s project over Vikram’s script. Indulge chats with Vilok V Kowsik, the co-writer, to understand more about the title, themes, the writing process behind women-centric dramas and the responsibility of presenting realistic societal representations through theatre and film.