Drama Fest 2026 celebrates Bengali theatre in Chennai with two acclaimed productions

Bengali theatre has a long and powerful history. It has always been a space for bold ideas, brilliant literature, and moving performances. This weekend, Chennai will witness a slice of that legacy as Casual Dramatics presents Drama Fest 2026, featuring two productions that span centuries of storytelling. The evening brings together Macbeth 2.0, actor-director Kaushik Sen’s acclaimed adaptation of Shakespeare’s tragedy, and Buro Shaliker Ghare Ro (An Old Mynah’s Folly), Michael Madhusudan Dutt’s celebrated 19th-century satire directed by Arpita Chowdhury. Ahead of the festival, we caught up with the organisers and directors to learn what audiences can expect.
For Casual Dramatics, the festival marks a new chapter. “This festival aims to unite the culturally vibrant Bengali diaspora of Chennai under one roof,” says secretary Sourav Choudhury. He hopes the event will bring Chennai’s Bengali community together while encouraging more audiences to experience live group theatre. The organisers have also looked beyond the Bengali-speaking community. “We are bridging the linguistic gap by staging contemporary Bengali adaptations of universal classics, such as Macbeth. This ensures that the festival transcends language barriers,” says joint secretary Sudip Mitra.
Making his Chennai debut, Kaushik Sen returns with Macbeth 2.0, a production he has continued to reinterpret since it first premiered in 2012. Featuring Kaushik as Macbeth and Reshmi Sen as Lady Macbeth, the play focuses on the emotional core of Shakespeare’s tragedy, exploring how ambition, guilt and the pursuit of power reshape both individuals and societies.
“Macbeth reflects the moral and political destruction caused by unchecked ambition and guilt,” Kaushik tells us. “What we are witnessing today in India as well as in the world reflects this political destruction,” he says. Rather than presenting the tragedy as a historical tale, his adaptation draws audiences into the psychological world of Macbeth and Lady Macbeth, revealing how power distorts conscience and relationships alike. “I would love them to listen to what we have to say through our production,” he adds, looking ahead to his first performance in Chennai.
Balancing the evening is Buro Shaliker Ghare Ro, written by Michael Madhusudan Dutt in 1860 and regarded as one of Bengali literature’s earliest satirical plays. Directed by Arpita Chowdhury, the comedy exposes hypocrisy, corruption, false morality and the unequal treatment of women, themes that have endured across generations.
“Written over a century and a half ago, this drama remains profoundly relevant today,” Arpita says. “These very same vices persist, albeit in a more disguised and subtle form,” she adds. Staying faithful to the original text, she hopes audiences experience its wit and social commentary just as it was intended, proving that its critique of society remains as sharp today as it was in the 19th century.
INR 500 onwards. August 1, 6 pm. At Vani Mahal, T Nagar.
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