Drama Fest 2026 celebrates Bengali theatre in Chennai with two acclaimed productions

Bengali theatre has a long and powerful history. It has always been a space for bold ideas, brilliant literature, and moving performances. This weekend, Chennai will witness a slice of that legacy as Casual Dramatics presents Drama Fest 2026, featuring two productions that span centuries of storytelling. The evening brings together Macbeth 2.0, actor-director Kaushik Sen’s acclaimed adaptation of Shakespeare’s tragedy, and Buro Shaliker Ghare Ro (An Old Mynah’s Folly), Michael Madhusudan Dutt’s celebrated 19th-century satire directed by Arpita Chowdhury. Ahead of the festival, we caught up with the organisers and directors to learn what audiences can expect.

For Casual Dramatics, the festival marks a new chapter. “This festival aims to unite the culturally vibrant Bengali diaspora of Chennai under one roof,” says secretary Sourav Choudhury. He hopes the event will bring Chennai’s Bengali community together while encouraging more audiences to experience live group theatre. The organisers have also looked beyond the Bengali-speaking community. “We are bridging the linguistic gap by staging contemporary Bengali adaptations of universal classics, such as Macbeth. This ensures that the festival transcends language barriers,” says joint secretary Sudip Mitra.