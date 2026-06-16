Delhi stage play brings Balraj Sahni’s legacy to life

The life and legacy of legendary actor Balraj Sahni came alive on stage recently through Meri Filmi Yatra, a musical storytelling production written and directed by actor and playwright Sohaila Kapur. The play was staged on June 14 at Stein Auditorium, India Habitat Centre, and followed Sahni's personal and professional journey through narration, memories, archival references and songs from his films.

The legacy of Balraj Sahni was brought to life on stage in Delhi

Featuring actors Nidhikant Pandey and Burhan Qureshi, along with singer Devanand Jha, the production celebrates one of Indian cinema's most respected actors while also exploring the struggles, doubts and determination that shaped his career. The show is produced by Anuradha Dhar of Three Arts Club in collaboration with Katyayani Theatre Productions.

Kapur says the idea for the production came from a long-standing admiration for Sahni, and stories she had heard about him from people close to the actor, including some instances from his son, actor Parikshit Sahni, who was married to Kapur's late cousin, Aruna Kapur Sahni.

Her interest in the subject grew after she and her team did a “dramatised reading” of Parikshit’s autobiography (Strange Encounters: Adventures of a Curious Life).

“I thought it would be a good idea to have a show about a showman. Then I read Balraj Sahni's autobiography (Meri Filmi Atmakatha), in Hindi. It read like a screenplay," she told.