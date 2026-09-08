Teri Hatcher to step in the role of Miranda Priestley in Devil Wears musical

The 61-year-old said that she really likes the character for her wit, intelligence and command. "Her dialogue is unforgettable, her confidence is contagious. These are the kinds of roles one loves to play." She looks forward to carry her legacy forward though her performance.

Teri Hatcher is popular for her role in Susan Mayer, a character she played in all eight seasons of Desperate Housewives. She also has experience acting on stage and made her musical-theatre debut as Sally Bowles in the revival of Cabaret, by Sam Mendes. More recently, she played another iconic character, Morticia Addams, in 5-Star Theatricals' production of The Addams Family.

The Devil Wears Prada: The Musical also stars Stevie Doc as Andy Sachs, Matt Henry as Nigel and Taila Halford as Emily Charlton. The play's music is by Elton John with lyrics by Shaina Taub and Mark Sonnenblick.