Teri Hatcher to step in the role of Miranda Priestley in Devil Wears musical

The world has a new Miranda Priestly! Teri Hatcher is all set to play the Runway boss in the West End production of The Devil Wears Prada: The Musical. The musical, which had its opening night on December 1, 2024, cast Teri in the role originally played by Vanessa Williams on stage.
The iconic character of Miranda Priestly was immortalised by the great Meryl Streep who played the Editor-in-chief of fashion magazine Runway in the films, The Devil Wears Prada (2006) and its 2026 sequel, The Devil Wears Prada 2.
The original film, directed by David Frankel, was adapted for the stage by London's West End in 2024. Two years after the production, American actress Teri Hatcher will take on the role of Miranda from October 20, 2026 after Vanessa Williams portrays the role for one last time on September 19, 2026. In the interim period, celebrated theatre actor Debbie Kurup will play the role.
Teri shared her feelings about getting to play Miranda, "I’ve been fortunate enough to play some pretty formidable women throughout my career, but very few can compare to THE Miranda Priestly...I’m absolutely delighted to be joining The Devil Wears Prada in the West End." As of now, she will play Miranda till February 7, 2026.
The 61-year-old said that she really likes the character for her wit, intelligence and command. "Her dialogue is unforgettable, her confidence is contagious. These are the kinds of roles one loves to play." She looks forward to carry her legacy forward though her performance.
Teri Hatcher is popular for her role in Susan Mayer, a character she played in all eight seasons of Desperate Housewives. She also has experience acting on stage and made her musical-theatre debut as Sally Bowles in the revival of Cabaret, by Sam Mendes. More recently, she played another iconic character, Morticia Addams, in 5-Star Theatricals' production of The Addams Family.
The Devil Wears Prada: The Musical also stars Stevie Doc as Andy Sachs, Matt Henry as Nigel and Taila Halford as Emily Charlton. The play's music is by Elton John with lyrics by Shaina Taub and Mark Sonnenblick.
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