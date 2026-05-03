The Devil Wears Prada 2: What the sequel gets right about journalism's buyout era

The Devil Wears Prada (2006) was never a candy floss feel-good movie; some have even gone as far as to call it a survival horror as Andy is thrown into a world she doesn’t understand, and is made to feel like an 'outsider.'
However, the original film captured the frantic, glamorous peak of print’s golden age, while the 2026 sequel is a sobering look at an industry struggling to stay upright in a digital-first world.
The Devil Wears Prada 2 could be a hard watch for anyone who is or was a journalist. The film correctly identifies that "pure" journalism is becoming a luxury. To keep the lights on, journalists are increasingly forced into "branded content," "sponsored features," or working directly for the corporations they once covered.
Here is a breakdown of what the sequel gets right about the beautiful, brutal reality of journalism.
The "redundancy" text
The film opens with Andy Sachs (now an award-winning investigative reporter) and her entire team being laid off via text message while they're all at a journalism awards ceremony, where Andy receives an award no less!
Hundreds of journalists and media workers have been laid off this way in the real world where they were informed of their layoffs via texts, zoom calls or even worse, automated messages.
This reflects acutely the brutal, impersonal nature of modern digital media layoffs. In an era of private equity buyouts and sudden "pivots to video," prestigious newsrooms are often shuttered in minutes, veteran reporters and even award-winning journalists often find out their badges don't work via an automated email or a Slack notification.
The death of the gatekeeper
In the first film, Miranda Priestly's word was law. In the sequel, her power is shown to be fractured by the "access economy" and management consultants who get more say over how her product is run.
Since legacy publications no longer hold a monopoly on what is the next big thing. The film accurately shows that a magazine like Runway now has to play nice with the brands it used to critique (like Emily’s new corporate gig at Dior) and compete with TikTok creators for the same front-row seats.
Editors have shifted from being "tastemakers" to "content managers" who are beholden to advertisers and algorithms.
The "pivot to clickbait" pressures
Andy's article basically saves Runway from a crisis. But it gets very little traction online. Irv Ravitz, Miranda's boss and Chairman of Elias-Clark points out no one outside of fashion probably even clicked on it.
When Andy returns to Runway as a Features Editor, she’s no longer just looking for the next 'great American essay'; she is seen obsessing over real-time traffic metrics. Runway's print editions barely sell, their features typivally reach readers with shouty headlines.
Modern journalism is a war for attention. The movie captures the soul-crushing reality of high-quality reporting being measured by "clicks," "dwell time," and "social shares."
Nigel’s monologue about a million-dollar photoshoot being scrolled past in half a second on Instagram is a hauntingly accurate depiction of the 'diminishing returns' on creative labor in the digital age.
Access is currency
Getting the right quote, invite, or insider detail can make or break a story, and even propel a publication into the limelight. In Devil Wears Prada 2, Sasha Barnes (Lucy Liu) plays a MacKenzie Scott-type philanthropist who's a wealthy divorcee of a Silicon Valley billionaire; she wants to give away her millions and is not public about her personal life. Miranda calls her the 'holy grail' since every publication covets an interview with her.
The sequel highlights the blurry line between journalism and PR. Emily Charlton, now a high-level executive at Dior, uses her gatekeeper status to manipulate Runway’s editorial content.
Emily leverages Dior's massive advertising budget to demand a flattering "puff piece" in exchange for continued financial support. The film correctly shows that access to high-end brands is often conditional. If a journalist loses that access, the magazine loses the advertiser, and the publication collapses.
One of the sequel's biggest pivots is that the "key" Andy holds is no longer just access to celebrities, but access to the billionaires who own the media companies.
Andy and Miranda manage to essentially save Runway from being turned into an AI-driven content farm by using their personal connection with Sasha Barnes to find a "white knight" buyer for the parent company.
The film argues that modern journalism isn't just about reporting the news, it’s about having a seat at the table with the people who control the platforms.