The Devil Wears Prada 2: What the sequel gets right about journalism's buyout era

The Devil Wears Prada (2006) was never a candy floss feel-good movie; some have even gone as far as to call it a survival horror as Andy is thrown into a world she doesn’t understand, and is made to feel like an 'outsider.'

However, the original film captured the frantic, glamorous peak of print’s golden age, while the 2026 sequel is a sobering look at an industry struggling to stay upright in a digital-first world.

From media buyouts to viral fame: 4 things Devil Wears Prada 2 nails about journalism

The Devil Wears Prada 2 could be a hard watch for anyone who is or was a journalist. The film correctly identifies that "pure" journalism is becoming a luxury. To keep the lights on, journalists are increasingly forced into "branded content," "sponsored features," or working directly for the corporations they once covered.

Here is a breakdown of what the sequel gets right about the beautiful, brutal reality of journalism.

The "redundancy" text

The film opens with Andy Sachs (now an award-winning investigative reporter) and her entire team being laid off via text message while they're all at a journalism awards ceremony, where Andy receives an award no less!

Hundreds of journalists and media workers have been laid off this way in the real world where they were informed of their layoffs via texts, zoom calls or even worse, automated messages.

This reflects acutely the brutal, impersonal nature of modern digital media layoffs. In an era of private equity buyouts and sudden "pivots to video," prestigious newsrooms are often shuttered in minutes, veteran reporters and even award-winning journalists often find out their badges don't work via an automated email or a Slack notification.