Mahesh Manjrekar decodes how survival instinct turns a man into an "animal" in his new play

As thespian Mahesh Manjrekar explains, the lead character in his play Animal, Dattu, doesn't become an animal overnight; his survival instinct makes him one. He says that when you come to Mumbai with unfulfilled dreams, you are hopeful at first; but once you start facing rejection and humiliation, you begin compromising your dreams, and loneliness hits almost immediately. With every rejection, something is taken away from you; at one point, survival becomes more important than dignity. This is exactly what Dattu reflects in the play, resonating with the lives of many who try to settle not just in Mumbai, but in many other bigger cities, and often experience their dreams getting crushed as reality hits.

Written, directed and acted by Mahesh himself, this solo act will have its Kolkata show on September 19, 7 pm onwards, at Dhono Dhanya Auditorium, Alipore. As the actor-director-playwright gets ready for the show, we speak with him, trying to find out who Dattu really is. Excerpts: