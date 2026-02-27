Two years on, 'Tiruchiyai Meeta Sundarapandiyan' affirms theatre as a living organism

It is not just the protagonist who has grown. Harini, who plays the enigmatic Maharani, describes her character with amused affection. “Maharani is an interesting name in a play about ordinary people in a dark room,” she says. “I like to think Maharani might not even be her real name. She has named herself Maharani because she really feels like one. She plays by her own rules. She does not shrink herself to fit into someone else’s comfort zone. So she really is a Maharani, at least to herself.”

When the play first opened, she saw her character more bluntly. “I used to think of Maharani as a villain, someone with no morals. But then I started to understand her more. The way she talks about politics, how chill she is while navigating life, it is amusing to me.” In that shift lies the heart of restaging.

“Everyone is getting beaten up emotionally in this play,” she reflects. “All our energy goes into just surviving. So how can we make that survival more beautiful? How can we see life with a different perspective? How can we find beauty in the people around us? And of course, how do we take everything in a positive, chill, comical way? That is what I want people to take away.” The more the cast revisits the script, the more these questions sharpen.

There is a moment in the play when Sundarapandiyan recounts swallowing a one rupee coin as a child. His grandmother makes him spit it out and tells him, “In life, we often swallow such coins by mistake. If we do not spit them out, they will spoil our happiness.”

If the premiere tested humour, this show celebrates endurance. In a city where sustaining live theatre is itself a challenge, reaching that milestone matters. “It may seem small,” Vedarun admits. “But in today’s context, staging 25 ticketed live theatre performances in Chennai feels like a meaningful achievement. We felt it was only fitting to return to the play that started it all for us, a way of celebrating the journey of Karpanai Kudhirai over the past two years and everything we have learned along the way.”