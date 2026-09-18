Suman Chakraborty’s Bengali play Baranday Shobder Bhir explores poetry, womanhood and the traps of fame

They say all the choices we make are born out of either of two primal emotions: love or fear. What happens, though, when we begin creating something out of love but then the fear of failing is what sustains it? Baranday Shobder Bhir (Words Throng My Verandah)—Bengaluru-based playwright and director Suman Chakraborty’s Bengali-language play set for its maiden production this weekend, explores this very question—albeit through the lens of poetry. Presented by Ekalavya Performing Arts and Picture Wicture Productions, the story follows Paromita (played by Ritabrita Chattakhandi), a sales executive who is quite mediocre at… well, everything.

Bengali play Baranday Shobder Bhir debuts in Bengaluru

The 30-something woman not only struggles with failure and constant criticism at work, but also finds herself trapped in an abusive marriage. While her son Jojo seems to be the only reason she finds herself toiling against time, one day, she takes to writing poetry. An avid reader of poetry, Paromita starts writing to share pieces of her tumultuous life that she finds unable to share with anyone else. However, when she publishes her poetry on a whim, the plot takes a sharp turn. Her poems garner rapid readership and widespread appreciation very quickly, imbuing her with a strange sense of competence that she never knew she had. It’s then that she finds herself in a crossroad between her craft and fame. Does she step into the spotlight and risk losing her honesty as an artiste? Or does she choose to remain in the shadows and continue being her truest self ? The play takes the audience on an unusual quest to find the answers.