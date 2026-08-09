The Witcher Season 5 gets delayed to 2027, after Season 4’s mixed reception

With filming already complete, the delay appears to be related to the post-production and release schedule rather than production itself. The 2027 premiere will mark the end of Netflix’s adaptation of Andrzej Sapkowski’s The Witcher novels, with Liam Hemsworth continuing as Geralt of Rivia for the final two seasons.

"We knew we had to break it up in terms of how it would be launched on Netflix, but truly it’s the story of this family journey back together, and I think when we’re choosing specifically what details to include from the books, we look for a really sort of diverse sort of swath of things," Hissrich said, adding, "And at the end of the day, it has to be 16 narrative episodes that feel cohesive

Season 4 marked a difficult chapter for Netflix’s live-action The Witcher, earning some of the series’ poorest reviews to date. The recasting of Geralt also proved divisive among fans, with Liam Hemsworth taking over the role from Henry Cavill.

The Witcher premiered on Netflix in 2019 with Cavill as Geralt of Rivia. The series also features Anya Chalotra as Yennefer of Vengerberg, Freya Allan as Ciri, Eamon Farren as Cahir and Joey Batey as Jaskier. Cavill announced his departure in 2022, with Hemsworth stepping into the role from Season 4 onward. Cavill has since turned his attention to developing the Warhammer 40,000 franchise for Prime Video.

Meanwhile, fans of the franchise have another major project to anticipate. CD Projekt Red is developing The Witcher 4, with Ciri taking centre stage as the game’s protagonist. The title is expected to launch a new trilogy of Witcher games.