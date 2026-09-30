Adults Season 2 may be over but here are 5 shows to watch if you love dysfunctional adulthood

Because adulthood is hard enough without having to figure out what to watch next, here are five shows for your next binge
Adults Season 2 (2026) poster
Adults Season 2 (2026) poster

So Adults Season 2 is over and suddenly we’re expected to go back to having hobbies, answering emails and pretending we know what we’re doing with our lives? Absolutely not. If watching deeply unserious twenty-somethings stumble through sex, work, money, friendship and the occasional existential crisis has been your idea of television heaven, here’s what to watch next.

1. I Love LA (2025)

I Love LA (2025) poster
I Love LA (2025) poster

Rachel Sennott playing a young woman trying to make it in Los Angeles is pretty much catnip for anyone who enjoys watching hot people make terrible decisions. I Love LA gets into friendships, dating, ambition and the delusion that comes with trying to build a life in a big city. Everyone is figuring something out, nobody has enough money and everyone is just a little bit annoying. 

2. Not Suitable for Work (2026)

Not Suitable for Work (2026) poster
Not Suitable for Work (2026) poster

Nothing says “I am entering my twenties with confidence” like immediately developing workplace trauma. Not Suitable for Work follows five twenty-somethings in Manhattan as they attempt to have careers while also maintaining friendships, relationships and whatever remains of their sanity. It’s office politics with a side of bad decisions, which is really the only kind of office politics worth watching.

3. Please Like Me (2013)

Please Like Me (2013) poster
Please Like Me (2013) poster

This is the “we are forcing you to watch this because nobody talks about it enough” recommendation. The Australian comedy-drama follows Josh and his friends as they stumble through their twenties, trying their very best to make good choices while routinely making choices that are... questionable at best. Between friendships, dating, family drama and Josh's increasingly complicated romantic life, everyone is essentially winging it with varying degrees of success. It feels like watching a bunch of people who have technically become adults but are still waiting for the tutorial to load. And, thankfully, the show is currently available to watch for free on YouTube. Trust us, start with Season 1. 

4. Overcompensating (2025)

Overcompensating (2025) poster
Overcompensating (2025) poster

College is hard enough without having to juggle partying, popularity, sexuality and the desperate need to be liked. Overcompensating follows Benny as he tries to figure out who he actually is while performing the version of himself he thinks everyone else wants. It’s weird, horny, awkward and really committed to the bit. Watching Benny try to keep up appearances while his life gets progressively messier? Oh, it's excellent television.

5. Hello, My Twenties! (2016)

Hello, My Twenties! (2016) poster
Hello, My Twenties! (2016) poster

For the K-drama lovers, here’s one that deserves to be brought back into the conversation. Hello, My Twenties! follows five young women who end up sharing a house despite having wildly different personalities, backgrounds and problems. There’s dating drama, friendship fallouts, secrets, questionable decisions and the very specific chaos of being in your twenties and having absolutely no idea what you’re doing. 


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Adults Season 2 (2026) poster
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Adults Season 2 (2026) poster
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Not Suitable For Work
Adults Season 2 JioHotstar
I Love LA
Please Like Me
Overcompensating
Hello, My Twenties

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