Friends turn 31: 5 lessons it taught us about adulting

The iconic television show, Friends had released 31 years ago today, on September 22, 1994. It began its ten year run, teaching us important lessons on love, life, adulting, and most importantly, friendship. Happy birthday to the show that is dear to so many!

Five lessons Friends taught us

Friends gave us some important lessons on adulting and dealing with the challenges that come with it. Here's a look at 5 such lessons.

The power of true friendship!

A story of six friends, Friends was all about the power of chosen family. All challenges that adult life throws at us can become little less challenging if you have loving and supportive friends by your side.

The story of six friends, Monica, Rachel, Phoebe, Ross, Chandler and Joey always had each others' backs, come rain or storm. Together, they navigated through life, dealt with heartbreaks, loss, but at the end of the day, loved each other through the ugly parts.

It's never too late to start over

Friends taught us that there is no deadline for dreams, no matter what the world says. Rachel started afresh and tasted independence in her mid-20s and had to work as a waitress till she followed her dream to work in fashion.

Joey never gave up on his dream to become an actor and Phoebe kept pushing herself to follow her passions, never paying heed to age.