High-octane action to self-aware Bollywood drama: This week's must-watch OTT releases

From the gory world of The Boys, Gen V Season 2 takes viewers back to Godolkin University. Set after the events of The Boys Season 4, the second season will pick up with Marie Moreau (Jaz Sinclair), Jordan Li (London Thor and Derek Luh) and Emma Meyer (Lizze Broadway) dealing with fallout with Cate Dunlap (Maddie Phillips) and Sam Riordan (Asa Germann). With a new principal at the head with extreme views on the supremacy of supes, the gang must navigate through their lives at the institution, with an imminent war looming at large. September 17. On Amazon Prime Video.