High-octane action to self-aware Bollywood drama: This week's must-watch OTT releases

Jude Law and Jason Bateman star in this high-octane drama series as brothers, Jake and Vince Friedkin. While Jake is the charming and ambitious owner of Black Rabbit, a popular New York restaurant, Vince is his drug and gambling-addicted brother. When Vince is on the run from loan sharks and the city’s criminal underworld, he lands at Jake’s doorstep, throwing his Black Rabbit venture into disarray. Bonds are tested, loyalties are judged and danger surrounds the brothers. What’s next? September 18. On Netflix
The popular Celine Song rom-com follows the story of Lucy (Dakota Johnson), a practical matchmaker with a focused view on love. Materialists explores the modern definitions of relationships and love. After meeting Harry (Pedro Pascal), a millionaire and re-encountering her ex-partner John (Chris Evans), a struggling actor, Lucy’s presence in a love triangle challenges her perspectives. Streaming now. On Netflix
Shikha (Tamannaah Bhatia) and Anahita (Diana Penty) are best friends who set out to begin their craft beer business after growing tired of their jobs. With many hurdles in their path, both try to deal with everyday challenges while dealing with taunts and skcepticism from a male-dominated industry. The series promises a fun ride with a lot of heart! Streaming now. On Amazon Prime Video.
Bollywood gets a self-aware, comical and dramatic series in the form of The Ba***ds of Bollywood. Aryan Khan debuts as a director and showrunner for this series. The series follows Aasmaan Singh (Lakshya), an up-and-coming actor in the industry, whose paths cross with Ajay Talvar (Bobby Deol), widely considered ‘India’s biggest superstar’ in this world. Set against the backdrop of exciting real-world cameos from the industry and its larger-than-life back drops, this promises to be a wild ride! - September 18. On Netflix.
We return to the hilarious world of The Naked Gun with this soft-reboot of the original TV show starring the legendary Leslie Nielsen. Frank Drebin Jr (Liam Neeson) keeps alive the bumbling spirit of the original character in this parody of today’s action movies. After crossing paths during an investigation with Beth Davenport (Pamela Anderson) and foiling a bank heist, Frank soon realises that both cases are related and there exists a bigger threat. A wild, over-the-top and hilarious series of events follows next! Streaming now. On BookMyShow Stream.
Rambo’s (Abhinav Manikanta) business is on the verge of bankruptcy. He desperately needs an investor to save his venture. The down-on-his-luck entrepreneur, upon finally securing an investor, realises that it is his ex-girlfriend, Sukanya (Payal Chengappa), with whom he has a unresolved past. Their interactions on a professional level set off a comical chain of events. Language: Telugu. Streaming now. On JioHotstar.
From the gory world of The Boys, Gen V Season 2 takes viewers back to Godolkin University. Set after the events of The Boys Season 4, the second season will pick up with Marie Moreau (Jaz Sinclair), Jordan Li (London Thor and Derek Luh) and Emma Meyer (Lizze Broadway) dealing with fallout with Cate Dunlap (Maddie Phillips) and Sam Riordan (Asa Germann). With a new principal at the head with extreme views on the supremacy of supes, the gang must navigate through their lives at the institution, with an imminent war looming at large. September 17. On Amazon Prime Video.