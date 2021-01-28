Actress Pamela Anderson has tied the knot with her bodyguard Dan Hayhurst in a secret ceremony. The former Baywatch star fell in love with Hayhurst during COVID lockdown. She exchanged vows in a ceremony on the grounds of her home on Vancouver Island, Canada, on Christmas Eve.



For the wedding, Anderson picked a white vintage wedding dress with structured sleeves and a long trailing bridal veil. Hayhurst wore black trousers and a white shirt.





"I'm exactly where I need to be - in the arms of a man who truly loves me," Anderson told a publication.

The couple met at the beginning of lockdown last year and have been together since then.



Talking about her wedding, she said: "I am in love. We were married on Christmas Eve with both our families' blessing, everyone we know is happy for us. I was married on the property I bought from my grandparents 25 years ago, this is where my parents were married and they are still together. I feel like I've come full circle."

