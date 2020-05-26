Baywatch star Pamela Anderson confessed that she didn’t like the movie adaptation of her much-loved TV show all that much. She recently admitted this on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen. She added, "Let's just keep the bad TV as bad TV. That's what's charming about Baywatch, you know? Trying to make these movies out of television is just messing with it." Anderson also made a brief appearance in the film along with co-star David Hasselhoff in the film

In the series, she played the iconic role of CJ Parker in the series, which is reckoned as one of the most memorable ones from the nineties. The narrative of the show chronicles the lives of lifeguards at the pristine beaches of Los Angeles County and Hawaii.

The 2017 film adaptation featured Dwayne Johnson in the lead role with Priyanka Chopra playing the role of the antagonist. It also featured Zac Efron, Alexandra Daddario and Kelly Rohrbach