'Had dangerously low fat percentage and visceral fat levels': Prithviraj shares pic after transformation
Actor-director Prithviraj Sukumaran on Tuesday shared a picture of his physical transformation. "One month since we finished the last of...bare body scenes for 'Aadujeevitham'. On the last day, I had dangerously low fat percentage and visceral fat levels," he wrote.
The actor along with over 50-member cast and crew of the Malayalam film Aadujeevitham, was stranded at a desert camp in Jordan since March 12 following the COVID-19 outbreak. He recently returned to India on a special flight as part of the Centre's Vande Bharat Mission.
"When you're so pumped about getting back into shape that you have a mini gym set up in your quarantine room even before you arrive," Prithviraj had posted on Instagram when he got back. He also shared a photograph of gym equipment in his room.
Earlier this week, he shared a picture of himself wearing a mask and gloves at the airport.
"BACK! #OffToQuarantineInStyle," he wrote along with the picture.
One month since we finished the last of the bare body scenes for #Aadujeevitham. On the last day, I had dangerously low fat percentage and visceral fat levels. Post that..one month of fuelling, resting and training my body has got me here. I guess my crew who’ve seen me a month ago when I was at my weakest, and way way below my ideal weight will be the ones truly surprised. Thanks to @ajithbabu7 my trainer/nutritionist and Blessy chetan and team for understanding that post “THAT” day, shoot will have to be planned with enough time allocated for my recuperation. Remember..the human body has it’s limits..the human mind doesn’t! @dqsalmaan #TrainingDone