Actor-director Prithviraj Sukumaran on Tuesday shared a picture of his physical transformation. "One month since we finished the last of...bare body scenes for 'Aadujeevitham'. On the last day, I had dangerously low fat percentage and visceral fat levels," he wrote.

The actor along with over 50-member cast and crew of the Malayalam film Aadujeevitham, was stranded at a desert camp in Jordan since March 12 following the COVID-19 outbreak. He recently returned to India on a special flight as part of the Centre's Vande Bharat Mission.



"When you're so pumped about getting back into shape that you have a mini gym set up in your quarantine room even before you arrive," Prithviraj had posted on Instagram when he got back. He also shared a photograph of gym equipment in his room.



Earlier this week, he shared a picture of himself wearing a mask and gloves at the airport.



"BACK! #OffToQuarantineInStyle," he wrote along with the picture.

