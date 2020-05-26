On Monday, several pictures surfaced on the internet featuring Akshay Kumar and filmmaker R Balki resuming outdoor shooting amid the coronavirus lockdown. While the actor has indeed done an outdoor shoot, it was for an awareness campaign for the Indian government.

Reportedly, the shoot happened at Kamalistan studio in Mumbai. In the pictures and videos from the shoot, the entire team, including Akshay and filmmaker R. Balki, can be seen wearing masks and maintaining social distancing.





Akshay Kumar spotted while shooting an awareness ad campaign on #Coronavirus pic.twitter.com/xfReGmDkle — ♡ KHILADI GROUP ♡ (@KhiladiGroup1) May 25, 2020

Speaking more about the initiative, Balki said, "Akshay and I have shot this ad-campaign for the Government of India to make people aware about their responsibilities post lockdown."



The filmmaker also added that this shoot helped him understand the precautionary measures needed to be taken once the lockdown is lifted.



"Things might seem difficult but through this ad, we now know what all precautions need to be taken to shoot in the post-lockdown era. Our producer Anil Naidu made everything seem effortless and we all maintained social distancing. The shoot happened smoothly following hygiene protocols, ensuring minimum crew with maximum efficiency and safety," he concluded.