One would think that spending day in and out with your partner, would have you vying for some personal time and space. But going by the looks of it Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are enjoying each second together.

The couple shared memories from their first date, that was on the Memorial Day weekend in 2018 on their respective Instagram profiles. One of the spots for the couple's date was the Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles. "2 years ago today we took our very first picture together. Every day since then you have brought me endless joy and happiness. I love you Nick Jonas. Thank you for making our life together so incredible. Here's to many more date nights," Priyanka captioned the post.

Nick, in turn, shared a picture from another date with Priyanka. In the picture, the couple could be seen wearing cowboy hats. "This beautiful woman and I went on our first date two years ago today. It has been the best two years of my life, and to think I am lucky enough to get to spend the rest of my life with her is such an incredible blessing. I love you babe. Happy two years," Nick captioned the post. In the comments section, Priyanka dropped a few hearts and wrote: "I love you jaan... Best decision of my life."